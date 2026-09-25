Fire guts four shops in Assam’s Golaghat, property worth Rs 70 lakh damaged
A fire ripped through a market in Bokakhat early on Friday, destroying four shops and several vehicles. Residents cut the power supply as firefighters and locals worked to contain the blaze, while officials said the cause is still unknown.
- The blaze was reported around 1 am at Bokakhat market
- Flames quickly spread to adjoining establishments, including a hotel and salon
- A garage and computer shop were among the premises affected
A fire swept through a market in Assam’s Golaghat district early Friday, destroying four shops and causing property damage estimated at around Rs 70 lakh, police said.
The fire was reported at around 1 am at a market in Bokakhat and soon spread to adjoining establishments, including a garage, computer shop, salon and hotel.
Around 15 motorcycles kept inside the garage were also destroyed in the blaze, according to police.
Residents disconnected the electricity supply in the area as a precaution to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the market.
Firefighters and local residents worked to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, officials said.
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