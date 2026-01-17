Fire guts wholesale medicine shop in Assam’s Dhubri, losses exceed Rs 10 Lakh

A major fire broke out late January 16 night at a wholesale medicine shop in Assam’s Dhubri, triggering panic in the area and causing losses estimated at over Rs 10 lakh, officials said.



The blaze reportedly originated inside the wholesale medicine store located in the busy market area while the shop was closed. Residents living adjacent to the establishment noticed flames and smoke billowing from the premises during the night and immediately alerted fire and emergency services.



Responding swiftly to the distress call, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. After sustained efforts, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby shops and residential structures.



However, the fire caused extensive damage to the shop, destroying large quantities of medicines and other valuable property. Preliminary estimates put the losses at more than Rs 10 lakh.



Local residents and shop owners have suspected that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, though the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed. Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the origin of the blaze.



No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.