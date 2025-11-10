Firearm licences for Assam’s indigenous people from February 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will begin issuing the first batch of firearm licences to indigenous people living in “vulnerable and remote” areas from February 2026.

Sarma said the move aims to strengthen the sense of security among local residents in areas such as Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon and South Salmara-Mankachar, as well as localities like Rupahi, Dhing and Jania. The decision comes months ahead of the state assembly elections, likely to be held in March–April next year.

“We have received a lot of applications for firearm licences from indigenous people. The government will issue them very selectively,” Sarma said at a press conference following a cabinet meeting in Guwahati.

The state cabinet had first decided on May 28 to allow firearm licences for residents of “vulnerable and remote” regions.

Sarma also claimed that Assam is undergoing an “economic shift”, with sections of the Muslim population becoming more prosperous. “I have noticed that demographic change has taken place rapidly in the economic aspect as well. In a way, a chapter of the Assamese people’s surrender has begun,” he said.

Citing data from 2001–2011, Sarma stated that the Hindu population’s growth rate is declining, while the Muslim population is increasing across every block in the state. He linked this with changes in land ownership patterns. “We are seeing that the sale of land from Hindus to Muslims is very high, while the vice versa is less,” he said, adding that land transactions now require prior government permission under a directive issued last year.

Sarma clarified that the policy does not target any community. “A lot of Assamese and indigenous Muslims are involved, and we have no problem with that,” he said, noting that the government is studying the changing patterns of wealth and land ownership.

On another major decision, the Chief Minister announced that the cabinet has approved the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, which will be tabled in the assembly on November 25.

The proposed law seeks to ban the practice of polygamy, with offenders facing up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. Sarma said the offence would be cognisable and non-bailable.

The Bill, however, will not apply to Scheduled Tribe populations and areas under the Sixth Schedule such as the Bodoland Territorial Region, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong. “If a Muslim has been living in a Sixth Schedule area prior to 2005, he will also be exempted,” Sarma added.

The government will set up a compensation fund for women affected by polygamy. “We have decided to create a fund to support the victim women financially so that no woman faces hardship in her life,” the Chief Minister said. Details regarding compensation and children’s welfare will be outlined in the law’s rules.

The new legislation will come into effect after notification following its passage in the assembly, without retrospective application.

Sarma said he plans to hold a separate briefing later to present data on the state’s demographic and economic trends. “You can sometimes accept demographic change, but witnessing an economic shift signals complete destruction,” he remarked.