Firing incident reported in Assam's Dima Hasao; AK-56 rifle recovered

A firing incident was reported on February 16 at around 3:30 pm in the Dihakho area under Langting Police Station in Dima Hasao district.

According to official sources, unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police patrol team. The police personnel retaliated, following which the attackers fled the scene.

During a subsequent search operation, security forces recovered one AK-56 rifle, magazines and ammunition, a bag containing clothing, torchlights, and other items from the spot.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Further investigation is underway.