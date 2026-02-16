Firing incident reported in Assam's Dima Hasao; AK-56 rifle recovered
A firing incident was reported on February 16 at around 3:30 pm in the Dihakho area under Langting Police Station in Dima Hasao district.
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A firing incident was reported on February 16 at around 3:30 pm in the Dihakho area under Langting Police Station in Dima Hasao district.
According to official sources, unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a police patrol team. The police personnel retaliated, following which the attackers fled the scene.
During a subsequent search operation, security forces recovered one AK-56 rifle, magazines and ammunition, a bag containing clothing, torchlights, and other items from the spot.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Further investigation is underway.
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