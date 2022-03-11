According to National Health Mission(NHM), for the first time in nearly two years, Assam reported no new COVID-19 cases on 10 March, Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam is 7,24,170.

A total of 7,16,156 people have been recovered from the disease, 28 active COVID-19 cases, and 6,639 deaths in the city.

In Assam, the COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.89 percent.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the long-standing lockdown that was implemented to relieve the crisis, has given rise to an uncommon challenge for the Union Government as well as the State Governments.

In spite of the fact that initially in Assam, the number of those affected by the virus has been low, however, the impact of the lockdown extends beyond a public health crisis into distinctive spaces of the state’s economy.

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