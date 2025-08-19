First-ever Shaheedi Gurpurab Nagar Kirtan from Dhubri to Punjab marks historic Sikh yatra

In a momentous and historic first, the Shaheedi Gurpurab Nagar Kirtan of the 9th Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, will commence from the heritage Gurdwara in Dhubri, Assam, to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

This unprecedented religious procession, beginning on August 21, will honour the Guru’s martyrdom and spiritual legacy.

The Nagar Kirtan, a sacred Sikh tradition, will travel by car from Dhubri through Siliguri in West Bengal, before reaching its final destination in Anandpur Sahib, the revered city where Guru Tegh Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh once lived. This marks the first time globally that a Nagar Kirtan of such significance is being launched from Dhubri.



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To commemorate the occasion, over 200 eminent Sikh dignitaries, including the President and Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, have already arrived in Dhubri. Their participation underscores the importance of the event within Sikhism. Sikhs from 23 states across India are expected to join the yatra along its route.

The Nagar Kirtan is scheduled to culminate at Anandpur Sahib on November 23, coinciding with the 350th Martyrs’ Day (Shaheed Diwas) of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, also known as Sarvodaya Day. The three-day commemoration, from November 23 to 25, will celebrate the Guru’s supreme sacrifice for religious freedom.

Daljit Singh Sethi, President of the Sikh Pratinidhi Board Eastern Zone, said the yatra from Dhubri will not only pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom but also highlight the deep-rooted Sikh heritage of India’s northeast.