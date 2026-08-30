First group of Assamese tourists stranded in Nepal floods returns home safely
The first group of Assamese tourists stranded by floods in Nepal has returned to India. Authorities are continuing efforts to bring back others still stuck in affected areas.
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Story highlights
- Families felt relieved as stranded travellers completed the journey back safely
- Bhadrapur Airport served as the departure point after flood disruption in Nepal
- The group crossed the India-Nepal border before state assistance was arranged
The first group of Assamese people stranded amid the devastating floods in Nepal has returned to India, bringing relief to their families and loved ones.
The group was brought back to India from Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal following the disruption caused by the recent floods.
After the group crossed the India-Nepal border, the Assam government took steps to facilitate their onward journey and ensure that all members were safely transported to their respective homes.
The return of the first batch comes as authorities continue efforts to bring back Assamese travellers who remain stranded in flood-affected areas of Nepal.
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