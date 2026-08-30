First group of Assamese tourists stranded in Nepal floods returns home safely

The first group of Assamese people stranded amid the devastating floods in Nepal has returned to India, bringing relief to their families and loved ones.

The group was brought back to India from Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal following the disruption caused by the recent floods.

After the group crossed the India-Nepal border, the Assam government took steps to facilitate their onward journey and ensure that all members were safely transported to their respective homes.

The return of the first batch comes as authorities continue efforts to bring back Assamese travellers who remain stranded in flood-affected areas of Nepal.