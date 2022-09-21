The opposition parties in Assam on September 21 visited several state-run schools and termed the infrastructure as poor and criticized the state government's decision to merge these schools with private ones.

As many as nine political parties such as the Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (M-L), Assam Jatiya Parishad, Jatiya Dal, Asom, Raijor Dal, NCP, and RJD visited the schools.

While addressing a press conference after the visit and inspection, MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said that the infrastructures of the government schools they visited were very poor as in most of them, teachers' posts were vacant.

''The government is busy with the medium of instruction leaving the infrastructure of the schools behind,'' he added.

He further added that the dirty water stored on the premises of almost all schools has become a medium that invites germs, including mosquitoes.

On September 28, these nine political parties will hold a two-hour protest against the government's decision to merge the governments with private ones. The protest will be held from 11.00 am onwards.

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Earlier, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu’s letter to all legislators of the state exposes the lack of government funds to improve school infrastructure.

In the letter, the minister was seeking help to generate funds and infrastructure so as to improve the quality of government schools.

''The government is presently lacking adequate funds and hence seeks ‘volunteer support’ to make arrangements to provide tables, chairs, electric fans, drinking water filters, and other facilities required by the schools in all constituencies,'' Pegu had mentioned in its letter to the legislators.