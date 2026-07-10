First in India: Assam to deploy an MBBS doctor at every health sub-centre

In one of the biggest healthcare expansion initiatives in the state's history, the Assam government on July 10 announced the creation of 33,240 new posts across the health sector, while unveiling plans to deploy at least one MBBS doctor at every Health Sub-Centre—a move it described as the first initiative of its kind in the country.

Presenting the Assam Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said every Sub-Centre would be strengthened with a qualified MBBS doctor, supported by the required number of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) staff to improve primary healthcare services across the state.

"This will be the first initiative of its kind in the entire country," the minister said.

To support the massive healthcare expansion, the government proposed creating 33,240 new posts in health institutions across Assam.

The proposed recruitment includes 6,814 MBBS doctors, 82 AYUSH doctors, 22 Dental Surgeons, 10,942 Staff Nurses, 4,669 Pharmacists, 4,669 Laboratory Technicians, 67 Radiographers, 1,283 ANMs, 4,625 Lower Division Assistants/Accountants, and 67 Dressers.

The Finance Minister said the large-scale recruitment aims to strengthen healthcare delivery at every level, from primary health facilities to higher medical institutions.

Baruah also announced that the government will establish four new medical colleges in Goalpara, Hailakandi, Hojai and Bajali districts.

He said Assam currently has 14 operational medical colleges, while 10 more are under various stages of construction. With the addition of the four proposed institutions, the total number of medical colleges in the state will rise to 28.

The minister said the expansion would bring Assam closer to its vision of establishing a medical college in every district, significantly improving access to medical education and specialised healthcare services across the state.

