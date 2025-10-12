First IVF lab in northeast inaugurated in Guwahati to boost dairy, livestock sector

The first in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) laboratory in India’s northeastern region was inaugurated in Guwahati under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission, marking a major step in strengthening the region’s dairy and livestock sector.

The facility, developed with an investment of Rs 28.93 crore, aims to improve cattle breeds and support sustainable dairy development across northeastern states.

The launch is part of a broader push by the government to modernize livestock and dairy infrastructure, alongside initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY) and the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, which focus on boosting rural incomes and promoting self-reliance in agri-allied sectors.

The Guwahati IVF lab will provide advanced reproductive technologies to enhance the productivity and health of local cattle populations.

Officials said the facility is expected to accelerate breed improvement and support farmers in increasing milk yield, contributing to the overall growth of the livestock economy in the region.