On Wednesday, Anshul Gupta, Common Chief of N. F. Railway inaugurated the plant, which has a multistage cleaning facility.

In an enormous step towards the commitment of water preservation, the Northeast Frontier Railway has introduced its first-ever Smart Automatic Coach Washing Plant (ACWP) at Kamakhya Coach Maintenance Depot in Guwahati.

It is eco-friendly and gives a productive and cost-effective strategy for outer body cleaning with the ideal utilization of water.

As of now, coaches are being physically cleaned "which is time & water-consuming."

The automatic Coach Washing Plant guarantees to decrease, reuse and recycle rules through its water treatment plant.

300 liters of water are used out of which 80% is recycled water and 60 liters (i.e. 20%) of water is freshwater as compared to 1500 liters per coach in manual cleaning.

Per day the plant can clean up to 300 to 350 coaches.

The system is prepared with "controlled chemical and soap dilution", which guarantees no pollution.

It can spare around 1440 liters of water per coach in cleaning exercises, hence sparing 34 thousand liters of water per rake of 24 coaches.

This process includes "saving of manpower", subsequently lessening the expenditure.

The Plant is prepared" with PLC based Intelligent Control system which has an auto-start framework when the train enters the ACWP."

It can tally the number of coaches, calculate the speed of the train and create an MIS report.

It is additionally competent for self-diagnosis and auto-indicates any failure within the system.

The system gives a superior quality of cleaning as compared to the routine manual system of coach washing.

8 cities are planing to install ACWPs at Siliguri, New Jalpaiguri, Dibrugarh, Katihar, Silchar, Naharlagun, Alipurduar and Agartala.

N. F. Railway has put one more step forward within the direction of leveraging innovation to realize natural supportability with the commissioning of this plant at Kamakhya.

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