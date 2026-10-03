First round of counting personnel training held in Assam's Morigaon ahead of Nagaon bypoll

The first round of training for personnel assigned to vote counting for the upcoming bye-election to the 09-Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency was conducted on October 3 at the District Library Auditorium in Morigaon, as the district administration stepped up preparations for the counting process.

The training was conducted under the supervision of Morigaon District Commissioner and District Election Officer Srishti Singh, IAS, and focused on the procedures, protocols and guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission of India for counting of votes.

Addressing the personnel, Singh stressed the need for accuracy, confidentiality and impartiality while discharging counting-related duties. She directed the personnel to strictly follow the prescribed procedures and ensure that the counting process is conducted in a smooth, transparent and orderly manner.

The session was aimed at familiarising the designated counting personnel with their responsibilities and the various procedures to be followed during the counting of votes.

Additional District Commissioner Dr Nilakhi Baishya, ACS, Assistant Commissioner Ankita Dutta, ACS, Election Officer Gunjana Saikia, ACS, and other officials were present during the training programme.