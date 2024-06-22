The Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has successfully completed its first cadaver kidney transplant. Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, made this announcement during a press conference held at the hospital on June 22.

"For the first time, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital has done the cadaver kidney transplant," Sarma declared..

Sarma elaborated on the procedure, explaining, "The two kidneys were taken from a brain-dead patient and were transplanted into two patients. Parag Gogoi, a resident of Guwahati, was declared brain-dead, and his family generously donated his kidneys to GMCH. These kidneys were then successfully transplanted into two patients. Today, both of them came to have their stitches removed at GMCH, and we have met them. Both are doing well. The successful surgery was completed by Dr. Shashanka Baruah, Dr. Pushkar Bagchi, and Dr. Manjuri Sarma."

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of organ donation, urging, "With this success, I request the people of Assam to consider the donation of kidneys from brain-dead patients to save lives. By fostering a culture of organ donation, we can make cadaver kidney transplants a common practice in Assam."

A cadaver kidney transplant involves the transplantation of a kidney from a deceased donor into a recipient with end-stage renal disease. This procedure is critical as it increases the availability of organs for patients in need, offering a new lease on life to those suffering from kidney failure.

Looking ahead, Sarma announced plans for further advancements at GMCH. "When the Medical Monitoring Centre (MMC) is completed, we will start the process of liver transplantation as well. This way, GMCH is moving towards becoming a super specialty hospital in the region."

Additionally, Sarma highlighted GMCH's efforts to assist couples struggling with infertility. "The GMC has started helping couples through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) center. The IVF wing has successfully given birth to a child through embryo transplantation. Currently, eight women are pregnant, and embryo transplants have been done on 38 women. The cost of IVF at GMCH is lower than at private medical facilities, with expenditures ranging from 75 thousand to 1 lakh."

The Chief Minister urged the media and the people of Assam to promote organ donation from brain-dead patients. "We should honor the families of brain-dead individuals and incorporate this noble deed through talk shows and other means," Sarma said, emphasizing the humanitarian impact of organ donation.

This announcement marks a significant step forward for GMCH and the healthcare sector in Assam, promising improved medical services and life-saving procedures for the region.