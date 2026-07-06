First-time BJP MLA Habbey Teron unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly
First-time BJP MLA Habbey Teron was elected Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly without a contest. Members across treasury and opposition benches congratulated him and promised cooperation.
- Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said three nominations supported Teron's candidature
- No rival candidate filed papers, prompting the Speaker to declare him elected
- Teron represents Amri, a constituency created after the 2023 delimitation exercise
First-time BJP legislator Habbey Teron was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday, July 6.
Announcing the election, Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass said three nominations had been filed in support of Teron, with no other candidate contesting the post.
"As there is no other nomination, I declare Dr Habbey Teron as the Deputy Speaker of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly," the Speaker said.
Teron represents the newly created Amri Assembly constituency, which was formed following the 2023 delimitation exercise.
Following his election, members from both the treasury and opposition benches congratulated the new Deputy Speaker. Leaders of the BJP, AGP, BPF, Congress and TMC extended their best wishes and assured him of their cooperation during his tenure.
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