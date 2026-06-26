First woman IFS Officer from Manipur Primrose Raikhan passes away

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Primrose Raikhan, the first woman from Manipur to join the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and former Indian Ambassador to Portugal, who passed away on the evening of June 25.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister described her as a distinguished daughter of Manipur from Talui village in Ukhrul district, whose exemplary service to the nation and remarkable achievements will continue to inspire generations.

"On behalf of the people of Manipur, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family and loved ones. May her noble soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti," the Chief Minister said.

Primrose Raikhan was the daughter of Lt. Mazachang Raikhan of Talui village in Ukhrul district, the first Indian Railway Service officer from Manipur, who later served as Chairman of the Manipur Public Service Commission after his retirement.

A trailblazer in Indian diplomacy, Primrose Raikhan's distinguished career and contributions to the Indian Foreign Service earned her widespread respect and admiration. Her demise marks the end of an illustrious journey in public service.