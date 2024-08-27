Fish traders in Nagaon district have halted supplies to Upper Assam indefinitely in response to actions against the 'Miya' community following a gang-rape incident.

Around four quintals of fish are sent daily from Nagaon to nine districts in Upper Assam.

The Greater Juria Fish Keepers Association decided to suspend supplies after some groups targeted the Miya community over the rape of a minor girl at Dhing.

'Miya' is a term for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, often seen as Bangladeshi immigrants. The association's president, Ibrahim Khan, stated that the decision will remain until the targeting stops.

The move comes after several groups in Upper Assam, especially in Sivasagar, issued an ultimatum to the Miya people following the rape incident.



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The prime accused in the case died while allegedly escaping police custody.

The traders' body warned that any member violating the decision would face strict action.

Some residents in Sivasagar said the halt in fish supplies would not affect them, asserting they are not dependent on the Miya community.

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three persons while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing in Nagaon district on August 22 evening.

The arrested prime accused in the case died on August 24 after allegedly escaping from police custody and jumping into a pond when he was being taken handcuffed to a place for a re-creation of the crime scene around 3.30 am.

The fish traders' body said their members would either supply fish to Guwahati or let it rot instead of sending it to Upper Assam.