A remarkable display of unity and camaraderie shone through as residents from Assam and Meghalaya enthusiastically participated in a fishing competition at Hahim, Boko, situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Kamrup District on November 4.

Approximately 500 participants from both Assam and Meghalaya joined hands to partake in this unique competition, transcending regional boundaries and ethnic diversity. Various tribal communities from both states, including Khasi, Garo, Rabha, and Boro people, came together to showcase their angling skills. The competition drew participants from North Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills (WKH) District of Meghalaya, and Goalpara and Kamrup in Assam.

Kailash Sharma, a member of the organizing committee, shared their vision, stating, "We have established a society where individuals from both states are members, and we have been organizing this fishing competition annually since 2015. Many times, conflicts between the people of both states arise due to border disputes and other issues. However, we aim to resolve such matters through events like this, promoting unity and development among the people of both states."

The captivating competition took place in a vast pond, and the top three prizes were clinched by contestants hailing from the West Khasi Hills (WKH) District of Meghalaya.

The event, which commenced at 9 am and concluded at 2 pm, awarded a generous first prize of Rs 1 lakh to the individual who managed to reel in the largest fish with their fishing rod. The second and third prizes were Rs 35,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively. Notably, the organizing committee also recognized the efforts of twenty competitors with a consolation prize of Rs 2,000 each.

To entice the fish, participants employed various bait such as earthworms, flour, larvae of wasps, silkworms, and an assortment of other items.

The first prize was claimed by Tom Syiem from Tikardum village in the WKH District of Meghalaya, who reeled in a fish weighing an impressive 2.820 kilograms. Boslan Jahnoh from Nongmalin in the WKH District of Meghalaya secured the second prize, while the third prize was awarded to Blasting Nonglang from Nawsryiam village, also in the WKH District of Meghalaya.