Under the influence of Remal, several places across the state of Assam have been badly affected by wind storms and heavy rains and there have been several incidents of loss of lives and properties so far.

On the other hand, there is heavy rain and winds coming to the Sivasagar district under the influence of Remal and there is a possibility of continuous rain for the next two days as well as the possibility of a storm.

Therefore, to prevent possible loss of life and property in the district, District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav has immediately issued prohibitory and advisory orders under Section 30(2)(VIII) of the District Disaster Management Authority, 2005.

1. The suspension of all IWTs and private boat/ferry services within the jurisdiction of Sivasagar district has been extended till May 30, 2024. However, this country does not include essential services, relief and rescue operations.

2. Fishing activities in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries have been increased till May 30, and banned.

3. Swimming activities in rivers and other water bodies of the district have been banned till May 30, 2024

4. Farmers have been advised to stay away from field-level agricultural activities, and cattle grazing till May 30, 2024.

5. All Anganwadi Centres (AWCS) in Sivasagar district will remain closed till May 30, 2024.

6. All educational institutions (government and private) in the district have strictly prohibited outdoor activities till May 30, 2024, while the school authorities have been advised to monitor the weather forecast and take appropriate measures in granting leave to students from schools after the end of the day-long classes.