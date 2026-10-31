Assam Police in Kaliabor arrested five alleged cattle thieves during a late-night operation at Amoni in Assam's Nagaon district, seizing two vehicles and several suspected tools and materials allegedly used in cattle thefts.

The accused were apprehended in the early hours of Saturday, October 31 in front of Anurag Dhaba at Amoni. Police also seized two four-wheelers allegedly used by the group to carry out the thefts.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jalal Uddin, Mofizul Islam and Hafiz Bhuyan, all residents of Khalihamari under Samaguri police station; Nabi Hussain of Sialekati under the same police station; and another Jalal Uddin from Solsoli in Nagaon.

Of the five accused, Jalal Uddin of Solsoli and Hafiz Bhuyan are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagaon. According to reports, local residents assaulted two of the suspects during the operation.

The two seized vehicles include an Alto bearing registration number AS 02 AR 6078 and a Swift bearing registration number AS 04 J 9609.

During the search, police recovered several items from the vehicles, including cutters, knives, rubber sticks, a slingshot, Dendrite adhesive and bottles containing chemical liquids. The materials are suspected to have been used in the commission of cattle thefts.

Police are expected to investigate the alleged involvement of the arrested persons in cattle theft incidents in the area and examine the materials recovered from the vehicles.