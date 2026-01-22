Five arrested in Assam's Morigaon for alleged Rs 25 lakh cyber fraud targeting bank

Assam Police have arrested five alleged cyber fraudsters from Morigaon and Nagaon districts for their suspected involvement in a large-scale banking fraud that resulted in losses exceeding Rs 25 lakh. The arrests were made during a late-night operation conducted by a special police team of Morigaon district.

According to police sources, the accused allegedly defrauded Axis Bank by submitting forged and fabricated documents to illegally obtain funds. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the special team carried out coordinated raids across Laharighat, Moirabari, and Dhing police station areas, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Azaharul Islam (28), son of Late Abdul Kadir, resident of Hatimuria Ward No. 4, Moirabari, Morigaon district

Mahmud Hassan (28), son of Arif Uddin, resident of Panbari Ward No. 3, Dhing, Nagaon district

Rianud Zaman (21), son of Mojibir Rahman, resident of Chatiantoli Ward No. 7, Laharighat, Morigaon district

Rakibur Rahman (26), son of Mofiz Ali, resident of 1 No. Gayan Gaon Ward No. 5, Dhing, Nagaon district

Baharul Islam (34), son of Innas Ali, resident of Borthal Kacharigaon Ward No. 7, Moirabari, Morigaon district

During the operation, police recovered a large cache of incriminating materials allegedly used in the commission of the fraud. The seized items include seven mobile phones, six debit cards, two cheque books, one passport, two bank passbooks, one PAN card, and one Aadhaar card.

Investigators believe the recovered documents and digital devices were used to create fake identities and manipulate banking procedures to siphon off funds. Preliminary findings suggest the fraud amount exceeded Rs 25 lakh, though officials indicated the figure may rise as the investigation progresses.

Police officials stated that further interrogation of the accused is underway to ascertain the full extent of the network, identify additional beneficiaries, and determine whether similar frauds were carried out in other districts or banks.