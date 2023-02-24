The Sangeet Natak Akademi announced the winners for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Sattriya dancer Ranjumoni Saikia, actor Pranjal Saikia, director Abinash Sharma, theatre artist Gunindra Nath Ojha, and folk artist Prashanna Gogoi were among the 168 winners from Assam.

Sattriya dancer Ranjumoni Saikia, actor Pranjal Saikia, and director Abinash Sharma were named the 2019 recipients of the prize.

Meanwhile, Gunindra Nath Ojha, a theatrical artist, and Prashanna Gogoi, a folk artist, have been named the winners of the 2020 prize.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated all the artists who have been conferred with the prestigious award.

Heartiest congratulations to recipients of @sangeetnatak Akademi Awards from Assam:- Smt Ranjumoni Saikia (Sattriya), Shri Abinash Sarma (Direction), Shri Pranjal Saikia (Acting), Shri Gunindra Nath Ojah (Ankiya Bhaona), Shri Prashanna Gogoi (Folk Music & Dance)@rashtrapatibhvn — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 24, 2023

Following its general council meeting in New Delhi, the Akademi also announced the selection of ten artists for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship.

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is regarded as the highest Indian honour bestowed upon individuals involved in the performing arts.

The prize package includes a citation, an angavastram (shawl), a Tamra Patra (brass plaque), and a monetary prize of Rs. 100,000.