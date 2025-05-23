Five hospitals in Assam received certificates for establishing surrogacy clinics. Health Minister Ashok Singhal, after handing over certificates on May 23, asserted that it is a step towards bringing the process of surrogacy under government regulation.

The development marks a first for Assam under the Surrogacy and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) services. This important step is part of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act and ART Act of 2021, aiming to bring ethical practices and better regulation to assisted reproduction in the state.

He said that this certification process will help ensure that couples and individuals seeking help for fertility issues get care from trusted and properly regulated centers.

The five clinics that have been certified are well-known health institutions in Assam, including the GMCH Fertility & IVF Center, Apollo Fertility in Guwahati, Down Town Hospital Ltd. in Guwahati, Institute of Human Reproduction in Guwahati and Swasti Hospital in Rangia, Kamrup.

These centers now hold official recognition from the government which guarantees that they meet the legal and medical standards laid out in the recent laws.

“This is a proud moment for Assam,” said Minister Singhal. “For the first time, we have certified centers that follow the rules of the Surrogacy and ART Acts. This means aspiring parents can trust these centers to provide safe, ethical, and compassionate care.”

He also praised the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for supporting this initiative. The minister emphasized that the government remains committed to helping those who want to start families, while protecting the rights and safety of all involved.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, passed in 2021, aims to regulate surrogacy practices across India, preventing misuse and exploitation. Alongside this, the ART Act focuses on regulating clinics offering treatments like IVF and other fertility services, making sure they work under strict ethical guidelines.