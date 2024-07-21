Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised urgent concerns over border security and student safety amid escalating violence in Bangladesh.

On July 21, Sarma announced via microblogging site X that five Bangladeshi nationals were detected attempting to enter Assam at 3 AM on July 18. The Assam police responded promptly, ensuring that the individuals were pushed back without incident.

Earlier, on July 20, Sarma had appealed to the Centre for assistance in evacuating students from Assam who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the ongoing violence. Over the previous 48 hours, more than 400 students and tourists from India, Bhutan, and Nepal were successfully evacuated through Dawki, located on the Meghalaya-Bangladesh border, as confirmed by officials in Shillong.

Sarma had also communicated with Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who assured that the Centre is actively working on evacuating Assam’s students enrolled in medical colleges in Bangladesh. "The situation is being addressed with utmost urgency," Sarma told reporters.

Ruhul Amin, the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati, confirmed that the Assam government reached out for help. However, progress has been hindered due to internet and phone service blackouts in Bangladesh. The unrest began in June when students protested against the reservation of government jobs for the families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war. This week, the situation worsened with violent clashes at Dhaka University, resulting in over 100 injuries.