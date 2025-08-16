Five deaths reported at Dinjoy Tea Estate in Dibrugarh, health dept on alert

Five people have died over the past week at the Dinjoy tea estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, triggering concern amid several reported diarrhoea cases in the area, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Kartik Mirdha, 70-year-old Rita Moore, 17-year-old Rajiv Nayak, 30-year-old Ayesha Mirdha, and 60-year-old Jaymati Rajput. While two deaths were confirmed to be due to acute gastroenteritis, one person died of heatstroke while playing football, another died following continuous vomiting, and one was already suffering from cancer.



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Health officials clarified that not all deaths were related to diarrhoea but acknowledged the rise of gastro-related ailments in the district. The Health Department has launched awareness drives, distributed ORS packets, and begun house-to-house surveys to contain the spread.

Authorities have urged residents to immediately report diarrhoea-like symptoms to nearby health centres or contact ASHA, ANM, or health workers for timely intervention.