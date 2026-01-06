Five drug peddlers arrested with heroin worth Rs 2 Crore in Assam’s Cachar

Assam Police arrested five suspected drug peddlers and seized heroin worth Rs 2 crore after intercepting two vehicles in Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on January 5.

According to the Chief Minister, the operation was carried out by Cachar Police at the Sunabarighat Bypass, where the two vehicles were stopped during routine checking.

“@Cacharpolice intercepted two vehicles at Sunabarighat Bypass, seized 406 grams of heroin worth Rs 2 crore and arrested five peddlers,” Sarma said in a post on X.

Praising the police action, the Chief Minister reiterated the government’s tough stand against drug trafficking in the state. “Fast rides, short run… Drug routes in Assam don’t lead far, they end here! Kudos to @assampolice,” he added, using the hashtag #AssamAgainstDrugs.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized narcotics, police said.