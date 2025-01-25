Five luminaries from Assam have been honored with the prestigious Padma Awards for 2025, one of India’s highest civilian accolades.



Recognized for their remarkable contributions in diverse fields, these distinguished personalities have earned accolades in art, literature, and education, marking a proud moment for the state.

The recipients from Assam include:

Jatin Goswami: Awarded the Padma Bhushan for his unparalleled contributions to the field of art.

Anil Kumar Boro: Honored with the Padma Shri for his achievements in literature and education.

Joynacharan Bathari: Recognized with the Padma Shri for his dedication to preserving and promoting traditional art.

Gita Upadhyay: Conferred the Padma Shri for her contributions to literature and education.

Reba Kanta Mahanta: Awarded the Padma Shri for his significant work in the realm of art.



The Padma Awards, presented annually by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan, celebrate exceptional service in various disciplines, including art, social work, public affairs, science, engineering, medicine, and education.



This year, a total of 139 awards will be conferred, comprising 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honors.