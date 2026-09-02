Five get life imprisonment in separate murder cases in Assam's Dibrugarh

A court in Assam's Dibrugarh has sentenced five men to life imprisonment in separate murder cases, marking the first time that five accused have been handed life terms together in the district, according to the prosecution.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh, also sentenced another accused to four years of rigorous imprisonment in an attempted murder case.

Among those convicted is police constable Vicky Chetia, who was found guilty of shooting his pregnant wife with his service carbine on the premises of Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station. Dibrugarh Police arrested Chetia following the incident and subsequently filed a chargesheet. The court later convicted him of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Chukram Murha was also convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court additionally imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

In another case, Rajiv Chungkung was convicted of murdering the owner of a rented house in Bairagimath, Dibrugarh, and his wife. Following the police investigation and filing of the chargesheet, the court found Chungkung guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Raju Chetia was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and fined Rs 10,000.

The court also convicted Dipu Mesh in a case involving the alleged brutal murder of a relative. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Putul Garh, who faced charges of attempted murder, was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment.

Additional Public Prosecutors Chinmoyee Dutta and Nilotpal Phukan represented the prosecution before the Dibrugarh court and argued the cases that resulted in the convictions and sentences.