Five held in Assam's Nagaon with suspected burglary tools during late-night vehicle check

Nagaon Police detained five persons after recovering a cache of tools and equipment suspected to be intended for use in a dacoity or burglary during a late-night naka checking operation near Borghat bypass.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a white Maruti Alto bearing registration number AS-02-AF-4458 while it was travelling towards Nagaon. The vehicle was stopped and searched in the presence of local witnesses.

During the search, police recovered a yellow hydraulic iron cutter, a smaller cutter, a machete, a V-shaped iron rod, another iron rod, two black face masks, a hacksaw with blades, a plastic rope and two black helmets.

The occupants were identified as Md. Sahidul Islam, Md. Narjul Islam (28), Md. Faizul Haque (24), Md. Ismail Ali (24) and Md. Abdul Khalil (25) of Doboka.

Based on the materials recovered, police suspect that the group was heading towards Nagaon with the intention of committing a dacoity. The five were subsequently taken to the Borghat Police Outpost for further questioning.

Police said interrogation is continuing and further investigation is underway to ascertain their plans and possible links to any criminal activities.