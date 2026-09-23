Five held over suspected fertilizer black marketing in Assam’s Nalbari, 88,290 kg seized

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of unauthorised stocking, diversion and black marketing of fertiliser in Assam’s Nalbari district, while 88,290 kg of different types of fertiliser were seized from riverine areas, officials said on September 23.

The raids were conducted by Nalbari Police in coordination with the Agriculture Department at various char areas under Sialmari Police Station, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a social media post.

Acting on secret information, the joint team seized 1,962 bags of fertiliser weighing a total of 88,290 kg.

The seized stock included 906 bags of DAP (Diammonium Phosphate), 1,036 bags of urea and 20 bags of SSP (Single Super Phosphate).

Five people were arrested in connection with the suspected unauthorised stocking, diversion and black marketing of fertiliser, the CMO said.

The exact date of the raids was not specified.