Five held with fake currency worth Rs 13.5 lakh in Guwahati; police probe interstate links

Guwahati Police have arrested five people and seized fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 13.5 lakh in two separate operations carried out by Dispur Police Station on June 30 and July 1.

Addressing reporters, Guwahati East Deputy Commissioner of Police Tabu Ram Pegu said two cases have been registered, with preliminary investigations indicating that the accused intended to cheat unsuspecting people using counterfeit currency.

"In the first case, the accused came to Guwahati from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of purchasing gold. In the second case, the accused arrived from Darrang district with similar intentions," Pegu said.

Besides the fake currency, police also seized several incriminating items during the operations.

According to the DCP, the counterfeit notes are of poor quality and are unlikely to pass through regular circulation. However, he said the accused allegedly intended to use them to deceive victims in targeted transactions.

Police are investigating the source of the counterfeit notes and attempting to identify others linked to the network.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the fake currency and identify everyone involved. We are confident of dismantling the entire network soon," Pegu added.