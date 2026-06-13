Five IAF personnel killed as AN-32 crashes during landing at Jorhat Air Base; co-pilot survives

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed after an AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during a routine sortie at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on June 13. The co-pilot survived the crash and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Confirming the incident, Indian Air Force officials said the AN-32 aircraft met with an accident at approximately 10 am while operating from the Jorhat air base. Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the airfield, before catching fire within the station premises.

Emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the crash site to control the blaze and carry out rescue operations. While five personnel onboard lost their lives, the co-pilot was rescued and shifted for treatment.

In an official statement, the Indian Air Force said, "An IAF AN-32 aircraft met with an accident during a routine sortie today at approximately 1000h at Jorhat, Assam. Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in."





The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam.



Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.… pic.twitter.com/9SmOjtS5mU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2026

The Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. Officials said crash site management and initial investigations are currently underway.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, the IAF stated that it deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics, troop movement and supply missions, particularly in challenging terrains and remote regions.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses and the Air Force releases additional information regarding the accident.