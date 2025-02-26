Five significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed so far on the second day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, adding to the northeastern state's growing investment portfolio.

Today's agreements span healthcare, education, energy, and manufacturing sectors, building upon yesterday's impressive Rs 90,000 crore investment announcements.

Global Health Ltd. (Medanta) committed Rs 500 crore to establish a state-of-the-art multi-speciality hospital in Assam, addressing critical healthcare infrastructure needs in the region.

In the energy sector, Matheson Hydrogen Pvt. Ltd. signed an agreement to develop a 95 KTPA hydrogen and steam generation plant with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, strengthening Assam's position in renewable energy production.

The largest investment of the day comes from Star Cements Ltd., which committed Rs 3,200 crore through its subsidiary Star Cement North East Limited to establish a cement clinker and grinding plant, enhancing the state's manufacturing capabilities.

Two non-financial agreements were also formalised: ITE Education Service partnering with Assam Skill University, and another cooperation between OIL India, the Skill Development Department, and ITE Education Service in technical and vocational education training.

"Grateful to the industry community for their continued support," stated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while sharing details of these agreements.

The ongoing summit has already exceeded expectations, with Adani Group pledging Rs 50,000 crore across various sectors including airports, city gas distribution, cement, and infrastructure. The two-day business forum in Guwahati continues to strengthen Assam's position as an emerging investment destination in India's northeast region.