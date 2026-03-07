Five milk processing plants lift Assam’s dairy output to nearly 1.5 lakh litres a day

Assam’s dairy sector is recording steady growth with five modern milk processing plants now operational and daily milk production nearing 1.5 lakh litres, the Chief Minister's Office Assam said on Saturday, March 7.

Highlighting the development, the CMO said the state’s push toward a “White Revolution” is gradually transforming the dairy landscape under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on X, the CMO stated that the expansion of modern processing infrastructure and rising milk production are strengthening Assam’s path toward self-reliance in the dairy sector.

According to the CMO, the initiative is also aimed at empowering farmers and boosting rural livelihoods by expanding organised dairy networks and ensuring better market access for milk producers.

The growing dairy infrastructure is expected to create more opportunities for farmers while improving rural incomes and supporting the state’s agricultural economy.

Earlier in July 2025, the Government of Assam launched a new initiative to strengthen the dairy sector and promote self-reliance among farmers. The scheme is expected to benefit around 20,000 dairy farmers associated with 601 dairy cooperative societies across the state.

Under the initiative, dairy farmers supplying milk to organised processing units receive financial assistance of Rs 5 per litre, up to a maximum of 30 litres per day. The government has allocated Rs 10 crore for the scheme in the 2025–26 financial year.

The assistance is credited directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers every month to ensure timely payments and encourage continued participation in organised dairy supply chains.