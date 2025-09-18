Five students suspended from Assam Down Town University over alleged 'unlawful activities'

Assam Down Town University has suspended five students after receiving complaints regarding their alleged involvement in 'unlawful activities'.

The suspension, effective from September 17, 2025, bars the students from attending regular classes and from taking part in all academic and non-academic activities under the university’s banner until further notice.

According to the university notification, disciplinary action will be initiated once the police administration submits a charge sheet in connection with the case.

The suspended students have been identified as:

Rubyson Mayengbam, Diploma in Pharmacy

Alex Wahengbam, Diploma in Pharmacy

Tolendrajit Asem, B.Tech in Civil Engineering

Haolem Khuman, B.Tech in CSE on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Oscar Nongthombam, B.Tech in Civil Engineering

University authorities said the step was necessary to maintain discipline and uphold the institution’s standards while awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

A shocking incident was reported from Assam down town University, where the alleged five accused students sexually assaulted a girl from Tripura.

A video of a group of students of Assam Down Town University confronting the accused students also went viral on social media.

Reacting on the entire issue, Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Manikya Debbarma said, "In a serious developing issue a girl from tripura was allegedly raped in Guwahati . I have spoken to the victim and offered all help to her . I appeal to everyone to not speculate and ensure that the identity of the girl is not revealed. I also appeal to certain section of the media to be responsible and not sensational in this matter and ensure that we don’t have a media trial . I will stand with the victim to ensure she gets justice".