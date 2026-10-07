Five suspected Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Guwahati while boarding train to Mumbai

Assam Police arrested five suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, from a train at Guwahati Railway Station on October 7, while they were allegedly attempting to travel to Mumbai, police said.

The arrests were made after the Border Surveillance team received information that the group was travelling on the Lokmanya Tilak Express, which departs from Guwahati's Paltan Bazar station for Mumbai.

Police checked the general coach of the train and traced the five suspected Bangladeshi nationals, including one man and four women.

According to police, three of the women were travelling alone, while another was accompanied by her husband.

Police also said one of the women was found carrying what appeared to be a genuine Aadhaar card. During questioning, she allegedly admitted that she had entered India earlier as well and had travelled to Gujarat, where she later got married.

The five had reportedly arrived in Guwahati on October 5 and stayed at Hotel Vintage Home in Paltan Bazar, police said.

Following the arrests, police searched the hotel and gathered information about the group's stay and alleged local arrangements. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

The hotel owner, Amit Roy Daimary, and Bishal Paul were also arrested. Police additionally arrested Hazrat Ali and Ranjan Dhar in connection with the case.

Police are investigating whether the arrested persons were provided accommodation, travel assistance or other logistical support by the accused persons associated with the hotel and whether others were involved in facilitating their movement.

The investigation is also examining the documents produced by the suspected foreign nationals and the circumstances of their entry into India.

Police said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.