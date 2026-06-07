Five youths from Nagaland arrested for assaulting Assamese youth in Guwahati

Assam's Dispur Police have arrested five youths from Nagaland for allegedly assaulting an Assamese youth in the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati on June 7.

The victim has been identified as Simu Das, a resident of Pathsala. According to reports, the accused allegedly attacked Das in a public place and physically assaulted him.

Sources said the five youths allegedly beat the victim mercilessly and also threatened to shoot him during the altercation, creating panic in the area.

Following the incident, Dispur Police launched an investigation and apprehended all five accused. The exact reason behind the assault is yet to be officially disclosed.

Police are currently questioning the accused and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

The incident has sparked concern among local residents, with many demanding strict action against those involved in the alleged assault and intimidation.