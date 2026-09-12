Five youths killed after passenger vehicle collides head-on with truck in Assam’s Sonitpur

Five youths were killed after the seven-seater passenger vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with an oncoming truck at Balipara in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The accident occurred on National Highway 15 in the intervening night of September 11 and 12. The impact of the collision killed all five occupants of the passenger vehicle at the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Gobinda Hazarika, Nayan Swargiary, Papu Bora, Pranjal Bania and Sanjay Mech.

According to witnesses, the truck driver fled the spot immediately after the accident. Police have launched an investigation and efforts are underway to trace the driver and establish the circumstances that led to the collision.

The accident briefly disrupted vehicular movement along the busy stretch of National Highway 15. The road was subsequently cleared after authorities reached the spot and took control of the situation.

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. Further details are awaited.