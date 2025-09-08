Flavours of the bard: Chef Atul Lahkar’s culinary homage to Bhupen Hazarika

On the centenary birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Bard of the Brahmaputra was remembered not just through his immortal songs but through flavours that once delighted the celebrated singer.

Renowned Assamese chef Atul Lahkar chose to pay his tribute not with music, but with food. He recreated the dishes that carried pieces of the maestro’s life and memory.

As is often said, food was another language of love for Dr. Hazarika. Just as his melodies transcended borders and languages, his fondness for simple, soulful Assamese meals reflected the same humility and universality that marked his music.

Lahkar's menu echoed the culinary spread of the singer's journey. From dishes as simple as rice and lentils and Alkali delicacies, to 'pigeon curry' simmered gently with potatoes, 'pigeon' cooked with black pepper, 'duck' cooked with black lentils, 'local chicken' in a light curry garnished with cumin as well as a dry fry, and 'mutton' with potatoes — every dish spoke of tradition and taste.

The spread also featured many fish delicacies, a staple in Assam, ranging from the delicate Hilsa in mustard sauce to the earthy tang of Bariyala fish tenga curry, crispy-fried Puthi fish, varieties of Magur fish, along with Pava, Hilsa, Kawai, Mowa, and Tenga fishes.

An ensemble for vegetarians also adorned the menu, with dishes varying from gourds to stir-fries to a variety of roasts — both smoked and mashed.

Condiments and accompaniments included 'poppy seed paste wrapped in banana leaf', 'fermented mustard paste', 'fresh mustard paste', and 'seasonal fruit salad'.

What makes this tribute truly special is its rootedness. It is not a chef’s invention for applause but a heartfelt recollection, crafted from the stories, memories, and anecdotes of those who knew Hazarika intimately. The menu also included the humble yet essential pitikas: smoked and mashed delicacies of brinjal, fish wrapped in banana leaf, and even roasted crab, that once graced the maestro’s plate.

For Lahkar, the act of cooking became a way of storytelling. “I feel deeply humbled to have curated a special menu inspired by his cherished culinary memories,” he reflects. “Their contributions have helped preserve not just recipes, but the essence of Dr. Hazarika's bond with food, culture, and life itself.”

In Assam, music and food often walk hand in hand, both rooted in memory, emotion, and a deep sense of belonging. By serving up these flavours, Lahkar ensured that the centenary was not just about remembering a cultural icon, but about living his essence—through taste, through tradition, and through togetherness.

"This effort is a humble tribute to the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose songs nourished out souls and whose memories continue to inspire generations," he extended gratitude.

As the strains of “Manuhe Manuhor Babe” linger in the air, perhaps so too does the aroma of pigeon curry or a simple pitika. Both are reminders that Bhupen Hazarika was not only the voice of Assam, but also its heart, its kitchen, and its home.