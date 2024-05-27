In response to the looming threat of cyclone 'Remal', flight services from Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to Kolkata have been abruptly suspended. This precautionary measure aims to prioritize passenger safety amidst the adverse weather conditions expected from the cyclone's impact.

A total of 14 flights destined for Kolkata have been canceled, disrupting travel plans for passengers across various airlines. The cancellation roster includes four flights operated by IndiGo, four by Alliance Air, and one by Air India. SpiceJet's flight schedule has also been affected, with their service among those grounded during this period.

Authorities have taken swift action to suspend flight operations as part of their proactive approach to managing the potential risks posed by cyclone 'Remal'. Travelers are advised to stay updated with airline announcements and exercise caution during this period of disruption.