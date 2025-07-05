Floating lifelines: Assam’s boat clinics deliver healthcare to riverine communities

In a transformative initiative aimed at bridging healthcare gaps in Assam’s most inaccessible regions, the state’s boat clinics run under the National Health Mission (NHM) are delivering essential medical services to riverine island communities, known locally as char and sapori areas. These floating health units are redefining primary healthcare delivery in districts where roads are non-existent and the only path to medical care is via the river.

Launched to serve communities frequently cut off by floods and river currents, the Boat Clinics have become a lifeline for thousands living in remote and often vulnerable locations. Currently, 15 Boat Clinic units are operating across 13 districts including Dhubri, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, and Kamrup. Due to their expansive riverine population, Dhubri and Barpeta each host multiple units to ensure deeper reach and coverage.

“These Boat Clinics are reaching the remotest communities with quality healthcare, life-saving vaccines, and vital medicines—ensuring no citizen is left behind,” said Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal. He praised the initiative’s impact, emphasizing the state’s commitment to inclusive health access.

The services provided by these floating clinics include child immunizations, antenatal and postnatal care, routine health check-ups, distribution of medicines, and public awareness drives focused on hygiene, nutrition, and disease prevention. Staffed by doctors, nurses, and paramedics, the teams often navigate treacherous river conditions especially during the monsoon season to reach people who otherwise remain cut off from any form of medical care.

In addition to regular services, the Boat Clinics have proven indispensable during health emergencies. Whether responding to disease outbreaks or delivering urgent medical aid during floods, they have consistently served as the only point of healthcare for numerous isolated families.

In river-heavy districts like Dhubri and Barpeta, the presence of additional boats has significantly enhanced outreach. Even the smallest and farthest islands now receive regular medical visits—transforming public health outcomes in these remote settings.

Looking ahead, the Assam government is actively exploring ways to strengthen and expand the Boat Clinic network. With climate change driving more frequent and intense flooding across the state, officials recognize the critical role these clinics play in crisis response and routine healthcare delivery.

As Minister Singhal aptly stated, “The Boat Clinics represent the spirit of our healthcare mission—they sail through challenges to serve with compassion.”a