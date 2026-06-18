Flood alert in Assam’s Kopili valley: Water release likely from Khandong dam amid heavy rainfall

Authorities have issued a precautionary alert as water levels in the Kopili Reservoir at Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district continue to rise due to persistent rainfall in the Khandong catchment area.

According to an official communication, the spillway gates of the Khandong Dam may be opened gradually from the night of June 18, depending on site conditions, to maintain the reservoir within safe operating levels.

Officials stated that updates on the volume of water released and the number of gates opened will be shared periodically through mobile and WhatsApp groups whenever gate operations are undertaken.

The administration has urged local authorities to inform residents living along the banks of the Kopili River and downstream areas about the potential release of water. People have been advised to remain cautious while using river water and to keep livestock away from the riverbanks to avoid any mishaps.

Authorities also noted that the first-time reservoir filling of the Lower Kopili Hydro Electric Project (LKHEP) at Longku, under Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL), is currently underway. As a result, the volume of water flowing further downstream from Longku will depend on the operation of the LKHEP dam gates.

Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been urged to stay alert and follow official advisories as the situation evolves.