An unfortunate incident occurs in Assam's Tamulpur district. On saturday evening a 16th year old boy name Dejit Dey and two of his friends was washed away by the heavy flood.

Dejit Dey came out with his friends in a scooty, and the vehicle got out of control and was washed away by the heavy flood.

The local people latter rescued two boys, and one still missing.

The situation of Tamulpur's flood is getting more complicated in the entire state.

Today also still many people are under water. The Pagladiya river is flowing above the danger level.

Meanwhile, District Administration has opened up a rescue operation in the tamulpur to help the flood affected people.

And this helps the people that were stuck in the flood and was rescue in the operation.

According to the latest report of Flood and landslides and heavy rain more than 18lakh people are highly affected while many were missing as incessant rainfall caused landslides and washed away several roads across Assam.

Infrastructure and road communication has damaged in many districts.

Many people have lost their houses and people are still getting panic as the situation of flood is getting worsen. Many of them has lost their lives.