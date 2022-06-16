In Assam, due to torrential rains for several days, flash flood has affected including Kokrajhar, Fakiragram, Chithila, Dotma in Kokrajhar district.

Fakiragram railway colony has been completely submerged under water.

The people have started taking shelter in Fakiragram railway station, the local people from ward no 5 alleges that no one from administration have come to visit the affected people neither they have received any relief so far. Water logging is still there causing huge damage to the properties of residents.