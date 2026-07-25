Flood-hit Assam students to receive free replacement textbooks as schools reopen

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 25 has announced that the state government will provide free replacement textbooks to students whose books were damaged or lost in the recent floods.

Sharing the update on X, the minister said that after assessing the flood damage across several districts, he has directed the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation to immediately prepare for the resupply of textbooks to affected students.

He further informed that all Inspectors of Schools (IS) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) have been instructed to submit their textbook requirements at the earliest to ensure timely distribution.

For the severely flood-affected districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar, the government has decided to resupply textbooks for the entire district.

The textbooks will be dispatched as soon as schools reopen, enabling students to continue their education without disruption. Emphasising the government's commitment to learning, Pegu stated that education must continue even in the face of adversity.