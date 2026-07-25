Flood-hit Assam students to receive free replacement textbooks as schools reopen
Assam has announced free replacement textbooks for students who lost books in the floods. The move is aimed at ensuring classes resume without disruption when schools reopen.
- Ranoj Pegu said flood damage assessment was completed across several districts
- Textbook corporation was told to begin immediate resupply preparations statewide
- School inspectors and elementary officers must quickly submit local textbook requirements
Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 25 has announced that the state government will provide free replacement textbooks to students whose books were damaged or lost in the recent floods.
Sharing the update on X, the minister said that after assessing the flood damage across several districts, he has directed the Assam State Textbook Production and Publication Corporation to immediately prepare for the resupply of textbooks to affected students.
He further informed that all Inspectors of Schools (IS) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) have been instructed to submit their textbook requirements at the earliest to ensure timely distribution.
For the severely flood-affected districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar, the government has decided to resupply textbooks for the entire district.
The textbooks will be dispatched as soon as schools reopen, enabling students to continue their education without disruption. Emphasising the government's commitment to learning, Pegu stated that education must continue even in the face of adversity.
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