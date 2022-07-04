Flood situation in the State is slightly improving as flood water has begun receding from the affected areas. Assam's Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has informed that five more death was reported from Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, and Sivasagar district within a period of 24 hours due to floods, with the total number of affected people standing at 8.9 million.

The total number of fatalities due to flood-related incidents stands at 179 of which 161 have died in floods and 18 in landslide incidents.

As of now 26 districts of the state are still affected. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri.

Total number of revenue circle affected 65. According to ASDMA number of relief camps opened are 365 (Relief camp), 48 (Relief distribution centre).Total inmates in the relief camps are 2,78,060.

Kopili (Dharamtul), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Burhidihing (Chenimari(Khowang)), Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Tezpur; Neamatighat) are flowing above danger level.

47,198.87 hectares crop area is still inundated. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas with the help of other agencies.

In view of the current flood situation in the State, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) along with all the stakeholders expedited the response and recovery services to the severely affected districts.

As per CWC (Central Water Commission) bulletin this morning (04.07.2022; 9.00AM) rivers namely Brahmaputra (at Dhubri); Burhiding (at Chenimari, Khowang, Dibrughar); Disang (at Nanglamuraghat, Sivasagar); Kopili (at Dharamtul, Nagaon) are flowing above danger level. Barak (at BP Ghat, Karimganj; at AP Ghat, Cachar) and Kushiyara (at Karimganj) are flowing above danger level.