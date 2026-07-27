Flood situation improves in Assam, over 5.24 lakh people still affected, death toll touches 68

More than 5.24 lakh people across nine districts of Assam continued to remain affected by floods as of July 26, with Sivasagar and Charaideo emerging as the worst-hit districts, according to the latest flood bulletin issued by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam.

The official report stated that floodwaters have affected 524,733 people across 763 villages under 24 revenue circles in nine districts—Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon and Dibrugarh. The Dhansiri (South) river at Numaligarh remained the only river flowing above the danger level, while no river was reported to be flowing above the highest flood level.

Sivasagar recorded the highest number of affected people at 154,064, followed by Charaideo (188,404) and Jorhat (137,775). The floods have also submerged 48,742.09 hectares of crop area across the affected districts.

Authorities have established 354 relief camps and relief distribution centres, including 109 relief camps and 245 relief distribution centres, to assist displaced residents. A total of 37,724 people are currently taking shelter in relief camps, while another 153,833 people are receiving assistance through relief distribution centres.

The report confirmed two flood-related deaths, both reported from Charaideo district, while no persons were reported missing.

The floods have also impacted livestock, with 88,240 animals affected and 26,512 animals washed away, including cattle and poultry. In addition, 579 houses were fully damaged, while 1,611 houses sustained partial damage. Another 1,042 cattle sheds and other structures were also damaged.

Rescue operations continued across the affected districts with the deployment of 152 medical teams, 36 boats, and two helicopters, supported by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, Indian Air Force and other agencies.

Relief agencies have distributed 3,302.55 quintals of rice, 590.99 quintals of dal, 177.38 quintals of salt, and nearly 17,736 litres of mustard oil, besides drinking water, tarpaulins, halogen tablets, mosquito nets, sanitary napkins, baby food, bleaching powder and other essential supplies across the affected districts.

The floods have also caused widespread damage to infrastructure, with 105 roads reported as damaged or submerged, primarily in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat districts. Several roads remain overtopped by floodwaters, while others have suffered erosion and surface damage, affecting connectivity in multiple areas. No bridge collapses or embankment breaches were reported in the latest assessment.