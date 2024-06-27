The flood situation in Assam exhibited signs of relief on June 27, although approximately 1.2 lakh individuals remain affected across five districts, according to an official bulletin.

The latest daily flood report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) highlighted that more than 115,500 people are struggling with the aftermath of floods in districts including Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji, Kamrup, and Karimganj. Cachar emerges as the worst-hit district with nearly 75,000 people affected, followed by Karimganj with over 39,000 and Dhemaji with close to 1,000 residents facing hardships due to floodwaters.

As of Wednesday, the number of affected individuals stood at nearly 1.4 lakh across seven districts. This year, the total casualties due to floods, landslides, and storms have tragically reached 41.

Presently, 123 relief camps and distribution centers are operational across two districts, offering shelter to 17,383 people. Essential supplies, including 35.59 quintals of rice, 6.71 quintals of dal, 2.01 quintals of salt, and 201.18 liters of mustard oil, have been swiftly distributed to flood victims in the last 24 hours by ASDMA.

In addition to displacing residents, floodwaters have inundated 419 villages and ravaged 693.57 hectares of crop area throughout Assam. The flooding has also inflicted damage on critical infrastructure such as embankments, roads, and bridges in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri.

The Kushiyara river in Karimganj town has surged above the danger mark, exacerbating the plight of residents. Furthermore, over 1,39,000 domestic animals and poultry have been adversely affected by the widespread flooding.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court has rebuked the Assam government for its failure to address perennial waterlogging issues in the state capital. The court has imposed fines on four departments for disregarding its notices.

Simultaneously, Dibrugarh town in Upper Assam encountered flash floods following heavy rain on Thursday morning. Many thoroughfares, including the bustling Mancotta road, were submerged under knee-deep water due to the town's inadequate drainage system.