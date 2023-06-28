While there have been reports of flood situation improving in some parts of the state of Assam, Jorhat district continues to face the wrath of flood with several villages reported to be submerged after the collapse of river embankments in Teok.

Jorhat district which has been named the safest location in Upper Assam is shielded from the problem of erosion and floods despite lying on the banks of the Brahmaputra River.

But this year, the Teok River embankment in the Teok subdivision of Jorhat has collapsed at two locations.

However, the Teok River flooding has inundated around four to five villages.

These five villages have a population of more than about ten thousand.

However, the district administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. The work of repairing the embankment is going on in full swing.

It should be mentioned that the strong currents of the Teok river have also collapsed the embankment in Halowapathar and Khanikar villages.

Large portions of Balma Pathar, Palashbari, Kanchan Chapri, Jamuguri, etc. have been inundated due to incessant rainfall.