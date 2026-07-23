Flood-swept elephant from Nagaland rescued in Assam's Sivasagar, under veterinary care

A 53-year-old domesticated female elephant that was swept away by floodwaters from Namsang in Nagaland during the recent devastating floods has been rescued after being washed ashore at Bihubor in Assam's Sivasagar district.

Following its rescue, the elephant trekked to Balighat in Simaluguri, where it is currently resting under the watch of authorities.

A veterinary team from the Nazira Veterinary Dispensary reached the site on Thursday to assess the elephant's condition and provide immediate medical treatment.

The team, comprising Dr. Lachit Bora, Veterinary Field Assistants Kumud Saikia and Abhilash Saikia, along with Dr. Mrinal Jyoti Bora of the Nazira Mobile Veterinary Unit, conducted a thorough examination and administered necessary treatment.

Officials said the elephant's health is being closely monitored, and veterinary teams will continue to observe its recovery following the traumatic ordeal caused by the floods.

The rescue comes amid widespread flooding across parts of Assam and neighbouring Nagaland, where overflowing rivers have displaced both people and wildlife.