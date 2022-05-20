The flood situation wreaked havoc in Kampur area of Nagaon district in Assam. In the camp, people are forced to subsist solely on biscuits. The increasing flood water even compels people to leave their homes.

The situation remains the same for the fifth consecutive day as the flood waters of Kapili, Borpani and Nishari rivers have severely thrashed central Assam. The flood situation in Kampur in Nagaon district has become increasingly complicated. The Nishari river parallel to Kapili, Barpani river also flows through Kampur. 90 villages including Kampur, Kasua under Kampur Revenue Circle are in the grip of floods. Howls among thousands of people.

Many people are even stranded at their homes due to waterlogging of Nishari river at Night at Kampur Tetelisara Grant. Generally cloudy sky with one to two spells of rain likely to occur in the Nagaon.

While the government appears to be completely unaware of the situation. Rather than assisting flood-affected people stranded in Kampur, the government has urged those who are stranded to provide food to the children in the camp as well as flood-affected families.

Meanwhile, The current spate of floods in Assam has affected more than 6.62 lakh people in 27 districts, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

According to the report, Nagaon district is the hardest hit, with 2.88 lakh people affected, followed by 1.19 lakh in Cachar, 1.07 lakh in Hojai, 60562 in Darrang, and 27282 in Biswanath, and 19755 in Udalguri.

“1413 villages under 70 revenue circles are affected in this wave of flood and flood waters submerged 46160.43 hectares of cropland. One person drowned in Cachar district,” the report stated.

According to the report, the district administrations have set up 135 relief camps and 113 distribution centres to house 48,304 flood victims, including 6,911 children and 50 pregnant women and breastfeeding moms.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Kopili river in Kampur, Nagaon district, is still over the danger limit and has reached its maximum point.

On Wednesday, the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and Fire and Emergency Services teams rescued 8,054 people in flood-stricken districts across the country.